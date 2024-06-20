Alcantara Homers, RedHawks Drop Game 2 to DockHounds

June 20, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Despite an Ismael Alcantara solo homer in the sixth inning, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell to the Lake Country DockHounds 5-1 Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Alcantara, Kona Quiggle and Sam Dexter each had two hits for the RedHawks (21-14).

Kelvan Pilot threw 5.2 innings in his first start of the year for Fargo-Moorhead, allowing four runs on three hits.

Former University of Jamestown two-sport athlete Cade Torgerson made his pro debut on the mound in relief. Torgerson struck out four and gave up one run in 3.1 innings on the hill.

The RedHawks and DockHounds finish their three-game series on Thursday afternoon in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and for ticket information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.