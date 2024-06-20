Railroaders Score 14 Unanswered in Dominating Win

Cleburne, TX - 1B Thomas Dillard shined in game two against the Milwaukee Milkmen with 3 RBI off a solo home run and a triple as Cleburne bounced back in a huge way with a 14-1 win on Wednesday night at La Moderna Field.

In three different innings, the Railroaders scored four runs. All of those big innings came after the Milkmen got on the board first in the second inning. Milwaukee went scoreless the rest of the game.

The reason why the Milkmen failed to score was the lights out pitching for the Railroaders. RHP Luke Boyd had the best start of his career earning the win after going five innings with no earned runs on six hits. Relief pitching complimented Boyd's performance including two recent signees. RHPs Kade Machels and Jacob Gilliland both made their Railroader debut and fit right in.

Along with the newcomers, RHP Chris Muller and LHP Jake Cantleberry all combined for four innings, only allowed three hits, no runs, and seven strikeouts.

Now with the series split at one game a piece, these two teams are once again tied for second in the East Division behind Kane County. Game three will determine who gets that second place spot on Thursday night with first pitch set at 7:06 p.m.

