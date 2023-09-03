RedHawks' Five-Run First Dooms Goldeyes

September 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (51-48) scored five times in the first inning and cruised to a 9-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-57) on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (11-6) who had won his last seven outings allowed hits to the first five RedHawks. Left fielder Alec Olund and designated hitter John Silviano singled setting up an RBI single to left by right fielder Leobaldo Pina making it 1-0 Fargo-Moorhead. Second baseman Manuel Boscan made it 2-0 on a single to right. Scott Schreiber, the first baseman belted a two-run triple to right-centre giving Fargo-Moorhead a 4-0 advantage. Shortstop Sam Dexter concluded the first inning scoring with a base hit to left.

Schreiber finished with four RBIs as he added a two-run ground rule double in the eighth.

Bourassa issued ten hits in five innings. He allowed six runs (all earned), walked one and struck out one.

Brenden Heiss (2-2) gave up one run in five innings with six strikeouts in his first RedHawks start. It was his second win against Winnipeg this year as he also beat the Goldeyes while pitching for Chicago.

Winnipeg's runs came on a fifth inning RBI groundout by right fielder Tra Holmes in the fifth and a single by first baseman Tommy McCarthy in the seventh. Holmes was ejected in the seventh by plate umpire Ian Whigham debating catcher's interference.

Winnipeg wraps up 2023 on Monday afternoon with a 1:00 commencement. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (7-7) will start for Winnipeg against lefty Trey Cumbie (0-2) for Fargo.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Brynn Martinez who left last night's game with a groin issue in the top of the first after stealing third, didn't play on Sunday.

Max Murphy had two hits extending his hitting streak to 11 (13-46, .283).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.