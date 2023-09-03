Atomic Pork Chops Walk-off Saltdogs

GENEVA, Ill. -Thanks to a walk-off home run by rookie catcher John Cristino, the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. For the fourth time this season, the Kane County Cougars adopted the "Atomic Pork Chops" moniker.

The game was tied at three entering the bottom of the ninth inning, with Lincoln (47-52) reliever Carter Hope (4-3) on the mound. After Hope induced a Galli Cribbs Jr. flyout, Cristino stepped up to the plate. On the 2-2 pitch, Cristino crushed the ball to straight away left field over the wall for a game-ending homer. It was Cristino's second professional home run.

Earlier in the night, Lincoln jumped out to an early lead against Atomic Pork Chops (49-50) starter Westin Muir in the top of the first. Drew Devine led off the ballgame with a single before reaching second on a groundout. After Devine reached second, Zane Zurbrugg drove him in with a single of his own to make it 1-0 Lincoln. Muir finished the night with a quality start, as the right-hander allowed just two runs across six innings of work.

Kane County quickly tied the game up in the bottom of the second against Lincoln starter John Bezdicek. Josh Allen led off the inning with a walk before reaching second on a wild pitch and third on a Jonah Davis groundout. Then, Cribbs brought home Allen with an infield single to even the game at one.

Later in the ballgame, both teams used the long ball to get on the board. In the top of the fifth, Will Kengor belted a solo shot to put Lincoln ahead 2-1. However, one inning later, the Atomic Pork Chops responded as Davis blasted a two-run homer to dead center that put Kane County in front 3-2.

The Saltdogs went on to tie the game in the top of the seventh on an error by reliever Keith Rogalla. However, three runs would be all Lincoln could muster on Sunday as Logan Nissen pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Daniel Bies tossed a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

The Cougars conclude the series with Lincoln and the regular season on Monday afternoon. Right-hander Zach Keenan (3-6, 5.05 ERA) takes the mound for the Saltdogs against Cougars' righty Nick Belzer (1-3, 5.40 ERA). Following Monday's game, the American Association Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 6th. Dates and times for Kane County Cougars postseason games are to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

