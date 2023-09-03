Monarchs' Offense Stays Hot in Series Win

September 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A five-home run day for the Kansas City Monarchs (59-39) helped them coast to an 11-4 win over the Lake Country DockHounds at Legends Field Sunday afternoon.

Monarchs shortstop Taylor Snyder went 3-for-4 with six RBIs thanks to a two-homer day.

Monarchs starting pitcher Zach Matson settled in for a quality start. Matson threw seven innings allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits. He struck out eight batters and walked only one.

The DockHounds started the scoring in the top of the first. Thomas Jones crushed a solo shot to make it 1-0. A Marek Chlup walk later set up a two-run homer from Marcus Chiu; it was 3-0 DockHounds.

The Monarchs responded in the bottom of the first. Justin Wylie hit a solo blast for his 17th of the season and second in as many games. Chris Herrmann destroyed a solo homer to make it 3-2 DockHounds.

Brian O'Grady dropped down a single later in the inning to set up Snyder's two-run blast that made it 4-3 Monarchs. Jacob Robson walked and later scored on an RBI double from Andy Yerzy on a ball that got lost in the sun in left field. It was 5-3 Monarchs after one inning.

Micker Adolfo smoked a solo shot in the bottom of the third. Adolfo now has 14 homers on the season. The Monarchs led 6-3 after three innings.

Snyder's three-run moonshot in the bottom of the fifth helped the Monarchs pull away. KC led 9-3 after seven innings.

DockHounds designated hitter Curtis Terry dropped down an RBI double to make it 9-4 in the top of the seventh.

An RBI double from Adolfo and an RBI single from Snyder made it 11-4 Monarchs after seven innings.

Trey Jeans entered in the ninth and closed out the game. Matson got the win (6-4) and DockHounds starting pitcher Franklyn Kilome got the loss (1-4)

UP NEXT: The Monarchs conclude the regular season versus the DockHounds. Game four is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.