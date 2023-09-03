Milkmen Drop Game Three, Look to Close Regular Season Tomorrow Afternoon

September 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen fell to the Gary SouthShore RailCats Sunday evening before the final game of the regular season tomorrow.

The Milkmen claimed the East Division title and the number one overall seed in the East last night so the Milkmen used tonight's game to get ready for the postseason.

"We just wanna stay healthy and keep the momentum," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of today's and tomorrow's games. "We're gearing up for the playoffs."

Milwaukee put up nine runs on the night including three base hit performances from Drew Ward and Rudy Martin Jr. Reggie Pruitt Jr. led the team with two RBIs that came off of a double in the fifth that brought home Miguel Gomez and Martin Jr.

Ryan Zimmerman started for the Milkmen and only went one inning but did strike out two to earn the 321st strikeout of his career with Milwaukee, a new franchise record.

Milwaukee held the lead through the seventh inning up 9-6, but Gary SouthShore put up five runs in the last two frames to close out the game 11-9 for the RailCats.

The Milkmen will now play their final game of the regular season tomorrow at Franklin Field at 1:00 p.m. Tomorrow's game is also Labor of Love game that will include Baseballism giveaways and food trucks! We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.