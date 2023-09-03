'Dogs Walked off by Cristino Homer

GENEVA, Illinois - 1B Will Kengor went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs scored, but the 'Dogs lost 4-3 on a walk-off homer from rookie C John Cristino in the 9th inning on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Cristino homered off RHP Carter Hope to hand the 'Dogs (47-52) only their second loss over the last six games.

The 'Dogs took a lead on an RBI single from LF Zane Zurbrugg in the 1st inning before SS Galli Cribbs Jr. tied the game with an RBI infield single in the 2nd.

Lincoln regained the lead on a leadoff homer from Kengor in the 5th inning, but the Cougars (49-50) took their first lead on a two-run shot from RF Jonah Davis - his team-leading 18th - in the 6th inning.

Lincoln tied the game, 3-3, when Kengor scored on an error from RHP Keith Rogalla in the 7th inning when he fumbled the final out at first on what would have been an inning-ending groundout from RF Connor Panas.

LHP John Bezdicek tossed a quality start in his final appearance of the year, while LHP Steffon Moore walked two and struck out two in a scoreless 7th inning. RHP R.J Freure struck out two and worked around a walk in a scoreless 8th inning. Hope took his third loss of the year on the eighth homer he's allowed this season.

Panas went 0-for-4 and his team-leading 10-game hitting streak came to an end.

The 'Dogs walked four times in the game and now have 480 walks on the year - a new American Association record.

Lincoln's season concludes on Monday afternoon. First pitch against the Cougars is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:30 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

