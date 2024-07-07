RedHawks Down Goldeyes to Even Series

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (29-21) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-1 at Blue Cross Park Saturday evening.

The Goldeyes (26-25) took a 1-0 first inning lead on first baseman Rob Emery's single to shallow right field that drove in right fielder Roby Enríquez. It was Emery's team-leading 39th run batted in of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game in the second when third baseman C.J. Valdez led off the inning with a home run to left-centre field.

The RedHawks scored three times in the top of the third inning to go ahead 4-1. First, Valdez hit a high chopper that came to rest just inside the third baseline, halfway between the plate and third. Right fielder Ismael Alcántara scored on the play. The next batter, centre fielder Kona Quiggle, lined a single to left field to bring in second baseman Peter Brookshaw and first baseman Marcus Chiu.

Fargo-Moorhead added two runs in the sixth on a single to right field by designated hitter Drew Ward. Shortstop Sam Dexter and catcher Jordan Siket scored, and the visitors led 6-1.

Orlando Rodríguez (W, 3-1) went 7.2 innings, giving up one run on nine hits and striking out two.

Goldeyes starter Ryder Yakel (L, 1-2) worked 5.2 innings and allowed six runs - five earned - on 13 hits. He fanned six. Winnipegger Logan Warkentin entered in the sixth and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings.

"We knew going into this one that we were extremely shorthanded pitching-wise with everything that's gone on in the past few days," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "We needed to reset the bullpen and it was good to be able to give Tasker Strobel and Ben Onyshko the day off. Offensively, we had our chances but couldn't quite get the clutch hits that we needed. Overall it was a pretty good game."

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT with Colton Eastman (2-7, 6.92 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. The RedHawks will counter with fellow right-hander Nile Ball (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

