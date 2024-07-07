Garcia K's 10, Monarchs Blow out RailCats

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - K was the letter of the day at Legends Field. Forwards, backwards, it came easy for Julian Garcia and the Kansas City Monarchs pitching staff.

Kansas City secured a series victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats with a 10-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. Kansas City posted 15 strikeouts in the rubber game win.

Garcia (2-0) threw a season-high 5.1 innings in the win and added a season-best 10 strikeouts. The right-hander became just the second Monarchs arm to post double-digit strikeouts in a game this season.

"It's awesome when we can put up runs in the first inning, and Julian can come in and close the door," said Monarchs outfielder Ross Adolph, who went 3-for-4. "It's huge, it leads to games like this."

Garcia dominated on the mound early, matching a season-high six strikeouts in just three innings.

The Monarchs' bats responded to the strong start to give Garcia a comfortable cushion.

Ross Adolph and Josh Bissonette delivered RBI singles in the first, getting the Monarchs (23-26) going early against LHP Chris Erwin. Kansas City opened a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

"The last couple of days we've been talking about coming out fast,," Adolph said. "We came out and set the tone early."

Travis Swaggerty drilled a two-run single in the fourth to push the lead to five.

Garcia mowed through the Gary SouthShore (20-32) lineup, striking out five his second time through the order.

J.C. Keys replaced Garcia in the sixth, then posted three strikeouts of his own.

Bissonette continued his good form, driving in Adolph with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Adolph delivered again in the 8th inning with a two-run single. The Monarchs outfielder finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs in the victory.

"Carrying some momentum going into a long road trip to Winnipeg is big. We can hit the bus ride with a good feeling," Adolph said.

Kansas City posted 10 runs on 11 hits to clinch the series. New Monarchs Chris Lanzilli and Damon Jones made their debuts in the win.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs travel to The True North to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Blue Cross Park. Michael Watson will make the start on Tuesday night for Kansas City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

