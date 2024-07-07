Monarchs Add Big-League Pitcher, Outfielder with Pop

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two standout additions arrived in the Kansas City Monarchs' clubhouse on Sunday afternoon, including a former major leaguer

The Monarchs announced the signing of left-hander Damon Jones and outfielder Chris Lanzilli. Jones spent parts of two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. Lanzilli raked five seasons at the NCAA's highest level before signing with the Chicago White Sox organization.

Jones joins Travis Swaggerty, Trent Giambrone, and A.J. Alexy as the fourth Monarch with MLB service time.

Both players are eligible to make their debuts this afternoon against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 1:05 p.m.

Jones, a 6'5" reliever, made five appearances for the Phillies during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He missed all of the 2023 season, beginning this season with Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican League.

The lefty dominated his way through the Phillies' minor league system. Jones progressed from High-A Clearwater to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the 2019 season, holding a 1.34 ERA for Clearwater and Double-A Reading.

The Twin Falls, Idaho native spent three separate seasons in Triple-A, holding a 2.25 ERA in 2022.

He recorded a career 3.61 ERA in five seasons in MiLB..

Lanzilli recorded 53 home runs in the NCAA's highest level. He launched 42 bombs for the Atlantic Coast Conference's Wake Forest Demon Deacons, then crushed 11 round-trippers for the Southeastern Conference's Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Stoneham, Massachusetts native was one of the most talked-about college ball players during the 2019 season. Lanzilli led the ACC in doubles, hit .371 in conference play, and was named All-ACC First Team and was an All-American by four outlets.

The right-handed hitter switched to Arkansas for his final NCAA season. Lanzilli led the Razorbacks in batting average and on-base percentage in 2022.

He recorded 40 RBI in 59 games and helped the Hogs reach the College World Series. Lanzilli launched three of his 11 bombs for Arkansas in Omaha.

Lanzilli made a big first impression in the White Sox system, batting .302 with 40 RBI in 56 games for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. He earned the call-up to High-A Winston-Salem on June 27, 2023, and remained with the Dash until this season.

