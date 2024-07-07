'Dogs Swept in Sunday Doubleheader

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (19-34) offense struggled to find answers in the double header dropping game one 3-1, and game two 6-1.

GAME 1

INF Spencer Henson doubled to start off the resumed game two of the series, he came around to score the game's lone run for Lincoln.

OF Matt Pita drove in the game's lone RBI for Lincoln on a groundout to shortstop.

RHP Zach Keenan got the nod to start and threw 3.2 innings on Saturday night before the rain hit, giving up four hits, one run which was earned, no walks, and struck out one batter.

Sioux Falls (32-19) opened the scoring in game two in the top of the first with an RBI single into left-field, which would be the only run scored before the rain came in, and suspended the game with two outs in the top of the fourth.

To Sunday and the resumption of game two, the 'Dogs scored right away with an RBI ground out from Pita to score Henson to even the game up at one. That would be the lone run for Lincoln.

Sioux Falls would add a solo homer in the sixth and an RBI double in the eighth to put things out of reach in a 3-1 victory.

GAME 2

LHP Abdallah Aris put together a quality start pitching 6.0 innings giving up five hits, two runs both of which were earned, two walks, and struck out a season-high nine batters.

INF Luke Roskam went deep for the sixth time this season, the second time in the series, he is now up to 22 RBIs on the season.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the top of the first yet again with a two-run homer, but Lincoln responded with Roskam's solo blast in the bottom of the second.

Aris would pitch five scoreless innings until he was taken out for the seventh inning where Sioux Falls would score four times and put the game out of reach against the Lincoln bullpen.

Lincoln goes into a day off and then opens up a three-game series with Milwaukee at Franklin Field starting Tuesday night at 6:35 from Wisconsin.

