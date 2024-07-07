RailCats Fall Behind and Never Recover

July 7, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Kansas City, KS) The series had come down to a Sunday matchup between the RailCats and the Kansas City Monarchs. After a thrilling game that ended in extra innings on a walk off sacrifice fly, the RailCats tossed their left-handed pitcher who had not given up an earned run in his last 18 innings, Chris Erwin.

The streak ended in the first inning after the ball got away from Cooper Edwards with Danny Amaral over at third to trot in. With two outs, Ross Adolph and Josh Bissonette collected back-to-back hits to score runs and give the Monarchs a 3-0 lead. They tacked on two more in the bottom of the fourth on a bloop single off the bat of Travis Swaggerty.

The Monarchs pulled away in the eighth, scoring four runs on one hit to round their total to ten runs. The RailCats prevented being shutout with the lone-run scoring on a double play for the final finishing out at 10-1. The Monarchs starter, Julian Garcia, went 5.1 innings for his club striking out 10, and giving up no runs.

The RailCats move onto the second leg of their road trip, going up to Sioux Falls for a series with the West Division Leading Canaries. Game one is on Tuesday at the Birdcage with the first pitch slated at 6:35, it will be a pitching matchup between Andres Diaz and Tanner Brown. The game will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

