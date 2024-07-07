RedHawks Make Early Lead Stand to Take Series

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (30-21) jumped out to a five-run lead and defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-5 at Blue Cross Park Sunday afternoon. Fargo-Moorhead won the series two games to one.

Right fielder Ismael Alcántara gave the RedHawks a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with a double down the left field line that scored catcher Parker Stroh.

The visitors extended their lead to three with two out in the fourth when left fielder Jake Hjelle hit a two-run home run to left.

Fargo-Moorhead added a pair in the fifth inning on Alcántara's two-run homer to left field that made it 5-0.

The Goldeyes (26-26) got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a two-run single to left by left fielder Miles Simington. Designated hitter Ramón Bramasco and first baseman Roby Enríquez came around to score and it was 5-2 RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead First baseman Marcus Chiu drove in second baseman Peter Brookshaw and designated hitter Drew Ward with a double to left field in the top of the eighth inning before Chiu came home on third baseman C.J. Valdez's single to left that made it 8-2.

Again, the Goldeyes replied in their next at-bat, with centre fielder Cadyn Schwabe driving a single to centre that knocked in catcher Rob Emery. Third baseman Dayson Croes then sprinted home on Bramasco's sacrifice fly to left to cut the RedHawks' lead to 8-4.

Winnipeg managed to score one more run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning when right fielder Max Murphy crossed the plate as the result of Croes' base hit to left. However, Fargo-Moorhead closer Alex DuBord was able to retire the next batter, second baseman Keshawn Lynch to end the ballgame.

Nile Ball (W, 1-0), who was making his first start for the RedHawks gave up two runs on six hits in five innings of work. He struck out five and issued three free passes.

Colton Eastman (L, 2-8) allowed five runs - all earned - on seven hits over six innings. He fanned five and did not walk a batter. Tasker Strobel and Ben Onyshko appeared in relief for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg, who left eight runners on base Saturday, stranded 11 more Sunday.

"It was a good battle today. Offensively we just didn't come through with that clutch hit when it was needed," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "It's been a tough week, it's always hard when you travel and there's not an off day. You kind of roll right into the next series and the day off on Monday will really help us, especially to reset our bullpen."

The Goldeyes are off Monday before opening a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs at Blue Cross Park Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Zac Reininger (4-3, 4.26 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Kansas City is expected to send lefty Michael Watson (0-1, 1.50 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

