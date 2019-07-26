Redbirds' Offense Outduels OKC's Friday

Oklahoma City - The Memphis Redbirds scored seven runs in the fifth inning and Randy Arozarena hit for the cycle as the Redbirds defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 13-10, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers led, 6-5, before the Redbirds' seven-run fifth inning, which gave Memphis the lead for good, as the teams opened a three-game series.

Oklahoma City (48-56) suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since losing three straight games to open the month of July.

Arozarena hit the third cycle in the PCL this season, notching a single in the first inning, a double in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fourth inning and two-run triple in the fifth inning. It was the first cycle hit by a Dodgers' opponent since Colorado Springs' Nate Orf Aug. 19, 2017 at Colorado Springs.

In fact, Arozarena led off the game with a single, stole second base and scored on a RBI double by Ramon Urias for a 1-0 Memphis lead.

Connor Joe and Edwin RÃ-os drew back-to-back walks with one out in the bottom of the first inning for Oklahoma City. Keibert Ruiz and Zach Reks then hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs to put the Dodgers in the lead, 2-1. Ruiz advanced to third base on the throw and scored on a wild pitch by Memphis pitcher Jake Woodford for a 3-1 Dodgers advantage.

Arozarena led off the third inning with a double, advanced to third base on a single by Ramon Urias and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edmundo Sosa to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 3-2. Memphis then tied the game, 3-3, with a RBI ground-rule double by John Nogowski.

A three-run homer by Zach Reks out to right-center field in the bottom of the third inning pushed the Dodgers into a 6-3 lead. The home run was Reks' 16th of the season with the Dodgers as he finished the night with a team-high four RBi.

Arozarena added a two-run homer into the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field to cut Oklahoma City's lead to one run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Redbirds (44-61) went on to add seven more runs in the fifth inning as the first eight batters of the inning reached for Memphis.

The Redbirds loaded the bases for Lane Thomas, who hit a bases-clearing double into center field to put Memphis in front, 8-6. Max Schrock then brought home Thomas for a 9-6 Memphis advantage.

Pitcher Jake Woodford added a RBI single before Arozarena hit a two-run triple for 12-6 Redbirds lead to complete his cycle and finish the night with four RBI.

The Dodgers, who wore camouflage jerseys for Hometown Heroes night presented by Boeing, responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Rios singled to lead off the sixth inning before DJ Peters hit a two-run homer into the Dodgers' bullpen to cut Memphis' lead to 12-8. The home run was Peters' 10th with the Dodgers.

Later in the inning, Shane Peterson added a two-run homer to cut Memphis' lead to 12-10. The homer was his 10th of the season with Oklahoma City.

A solo homer by Thomas in the sixth inning extended Memphis' lead to 13-10 and would be the final run scored on the night.

Memphis reliever Dominic Leone (1-0) picked up the win, pitching 2.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts and allowed one hit. Hunter Cervenka closed out the game for the Redbirds with two scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.

Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (3-5) was charged with the loss, allowing 11 runs and 12 hits over 4.0 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

