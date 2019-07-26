Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers

San Antonio (64-40) at. Omaha Storm Chasers (48-56)

Game #105/Away Game #49

Friday, July 26, 6:05 p.m.

Werner Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.10) vs. LHP Foster Griffin (7-3, 5.32)

Double Trouble: The Missions flashed the leather during last night's win against Iowa as Missions infielders turned four double plays. This is third time the Missions have turned four double plays in a game this season with the other two instances coming April 16th at Memphis and May 24th at Round Rock.

Big Night for Tuffy: Missions veteran catcher Tuffy Gosewisch played a big role in last night's win. Gosewisch was the only Missions player with multiple hits (2-for-4) and that included his third home run of the season. For Gosewisch, this was his third multi-hit game of the season.

Showing Off the Power: Missions infielder Mauricio Dubon continued to show off his power in last night's game. With a first inning home run, Dubon has homered in back-to-back games. This is the third time this season Dubon has homered in back-to-back games. He also did so on April 16-17 against Memphis and July 4-5 against New Orleans. His 16 home runs currently places him second on the team in the catgeory behind Keston Hiura's 19.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Tom (@Haudricourt)

Source confirms that Travis Shaw indeed has been called up from @missionsmilb by #Brewers. First reported by @ByRobertMurray. Will be activated Friday. Assuming he is replacing Jhoulys Chacin on roster after he was placed on IL earlier today.

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

San Antonio's offense erupts for four home runs en route to a 9-1 series-clinching win!

