OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 26, 2019

July 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Memphis Redbirds (43-61) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-55)

Game #104 of 140/Home #48 of 70 (20-27)

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Jake Woodford (6-6, 3.47) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (3-4, 5.92)

Friday, July 26, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers open a brief three-game home series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night, presented by Boeing. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction app to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, and postgame fireworks will be presented by Bank of America...The Dodgers have won three straight home games and are 14-5 over their last 19 games overall.

Last Game: The Dodgers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Thursday night in Nashville, but the early advantage slipped away in a 7-5 loss. Gavin Lux singled on the first pitch of the game and scored when Connor Joe hit a RBI double. Keibert Ruiz added a RBI single and Kyle Garlick followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0. The Sounds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first via Nick Solak's solo homer. A RBI groundout by Lux in the second inning extended OKC's lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the inning, Scott Heineman reached on an error and scored on a RBI knock by Patrick Wisdom. The Sounds scored three runs in the third to take the lead, aided by a key missed pop up in foul territory. Nashville extended its lead in the fifth when Christian Lopes lined a RBI double. The Dodgers loaded the bases in seventh with none out, but only scored one run on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Ríos. A RBI single from Wisdom in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Sounds' lead to 7-5. In the ninth, Lux lined a one-out single into center field before Joe drew a walk to put the tying runs on base. But Nashville closer David Carpenter struck out Ríos and got DJ Peters to fly out to end the game. Nashville starting pitcher Seth Maness (6-3) picked up the win. Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (1-4) was hit with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) and seven hits over 2.2 innings. Daniel Corcino piggybacked Gonsolin and allowed two runs and five hits over the final 5.1 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White (3-4) makes his 10th start and 12th appearance with OKC tonight...Tonight is his first start since July 5, as he had been working in a tandem with Tony Gonsolin in his previous two outings...White last appeared July 20 at home against San Antonio and pitched 4.0 innings. He allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-8 win...White has allowed a total of eight runs and 18 hits over his last five appearances (20.2 IP) after allowing 11 runs and 14 hits over his two outings prior (8.1 IP)...Prior to joining OKC in mid-May, White made seven starts with Double-A Tulsa and went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP and held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 IP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University...Tonight is his second appearance against the Redbirds. On June 1 at AutoZone Park, White held Memphis to one run and four hits over 5.2 innings with three walks and recorded a season-high nine strikeouts while earning the victory.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 8-5 2018: 6-10 All-time: 182-166 At OKC: 99-72

The season series has been controlled by the road team so far, going 11-2 and winning seven of the last eight...The teams have been nearly even offensively, with OKC owning a 76-69 edge in runs and 119-110 advantage in hits. Connor Joe leads OKC with 13 hits and 13 runs scored in the series, while Zach Reks and Edwin Ríos have a team-leading 12 RBI apiece. Ríos has hit five of his 20 homers this season against Memphis...During the teams' last series in Memphis July 11-13, OKC took three of the four games, winning the first two meetings before splitting a doubleheader to close the series...The Dodgers finished 7-1 at AutoZone Park this season, clinching a winning record at the venue for the seventh time in eight seasons and setting a new team record for most wins in one season at Memphis...The Redbirds won the previous series between the teams in OKC, 4-1, June 20-24...Last season the teams met in the American Conference Finals, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before repeating as PCL champions...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11).

Dinger Details: The Dodgers' season-high streak of 16 consecutive games with a home run came to an end Thursday night in Nashville and was the second-longest in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998. The team record remains at 17 straight games, set May 11-27, 1999...During the streak, the Dodgers hit an incredible 43 homers - most in all of professional baseball and six more than the next-highest total (Salt Lake Bees) - including 26 over the streak's final six games...The Dodgers closed out the streak with nine straight multi-homer games (34 HR), reaching at least three homers in five of the last six games.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: Oklahoma City has compiled 81 runs and 94 hits - including 26 homers and 43 extra-base hits - over the last seven games while batting .346 (94x272). They had scored at least nine runs in six straight games until last night, reaching double digits five times...Over the 14 games following the All-Star Break, the Dodgers are batting .322 with a PCL-leading 125 runs, 39 home runs and .634 SLG...The Dodgers are 7-2 over the last nine games and have outscored their opponents, 99-49, while batting .338 (118x349) with 32 home runs. They've scored 10 or more runs in six of the nine games...The team has been retired in order just twice in the last 46 innings and three times in the last 50 innings...Even though the Dodgers tallied five runs and 10 hits last night, they went 0-for-the-last-14 with runners on base and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Starters Beware: Although Nashville's Seth Maness became the first opposing starter in nine games to work 6.0 innings, the Dodgers still scored five runs on nine hits against him. During the nine-game stretch, the OKC lineup has made life difficult for opposing starting pitchers, batting .377 (69x183) with 64 runs, 22 home runs, 38 extra-base hits, 27 walks and 33 strikeouts over just 38.2 innings. Five of the nine have not lasted past 4.0 innings.

Luxury Tax: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run scored last night, recording his fourth straight multi-hit game and seventh in his last nine games with OKC. He has now reached base safely in each of his first 21 Triple-A games and hit safely in 20 of those games...He has scored at least one run in 18 of his 21 games with the Dodgers and in 12 of the last 13 games (20 R)...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .483 (43x89) with a .558 OBP, .944 SLG and 1.502 OPS. The shortstop has 13 multi-hit games, 21 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 32 runs scored so far with OKC. During that time span, Lux's OPS, AVG, OBP, SLG, hits and runs scored are either the most or tied for the most among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .356 AVG and 124 hits.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe reached base three more times last night, going 1-for-3 with a RBI double and two walks. Over the last 25 games, Joe is batting .363 (33x91) with eight homers, nine doubles, a triple, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored and 22 walks. Since June 27, Joe is tied for the PCL lead with 28 RBI and 22 walks, while his 28 runs scored are second-most. He ranks fourth in the league during that time with a .492 OBP, tied for third with 18 extra-base hits and tied for fourth with 68 total bases...He leads OKC's qualified players with a .434 OBP (third in PCL), 63 runs and 53 walks (fourth in PCL).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won 14 of the last 16 series openers, including four straight at home and six of the last seven in OKC...DJ Peters was held without a hit last night, but was hit by a pitch in the first inning and scored a run. He has now reached base in each of his first 25 Triple-A games, slashing .344/.471/.710 so far with OKC and owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, he's reached base in 38 straight games...Since his return to OKC July 11, Kyle Garlick is batting .417 (20x48) with 12 extra-base hits, including six home runs, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored over 14 games...The 12 hits allowed last night by the Dodgers are the most in the 14 games since the All-Star Break.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.