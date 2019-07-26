El Paso Hits Four More HRs, Takes Down Aviators 15-9

July 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas played their final game of the season at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday night, which is wonderful news to the Aviators and their fans. That's because during their two visits to the new stadium, the Chihuahuas were extremely impolite, essentially behaving like the kind of houseguests who eat all your food, drink all your beer and leave your home in total disarray.

With Thursday's 15-9 dismantling of the Aviators in the finale of a three-game series, El Paso (63-41) not only finished the season with a 7-1 record at Las Vegas Ballpark, but its powerful offense produced 80 runs, belted 30 homers and tallied double-digit runs in half of those eight games.

Ironically enough, the Chihuahuas' final night in Las Vegas was a productive as their first night back in late April, as they scored 15 runs in both contests. Not surprisingly, El Paso's best hitter - third baseman Ty France - did the most damage Thursday, going 5-for-6 with two home runs four RBI and five runs scored.

France was hardly alone, though, as third baseman Jason Vosler hit for a natural cycle and finished 4-for-5 with three runs and five RBI, while first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez went 5-for-6 with a homer, two doubles, two runs and four RBI. Just how big of a wrecking crew were France, Vosler and Rodriguez? They occupied the fourth, fifth and six spots in the batting order and combined to rack up 14 of El Paso's 19 hits while slugging all four homers, scoring 10 of the team's 15 runs and collecting 13 of 15 RBI.

The Aviators (59-45) certainly produced some offensive fireworks of their own Thursday, as each of the first eight batters in the lineup had at least one hit, led by Corban Joseph, who went 5-for-5 with a homer, double and three RBI. With his perfect night at the plate, the veteran infielder boosted his Pacific Coast League-leading batting average to .384.

In fact, Las Vegas more than held its own offensively during the eight home games against the Chihuahuas, scoring 52 runs and clubbing 20 homers. But aside from Tuesday's 9-6 victory, that offensive output wasn't enough to keep pace with El Paso. As a result, the Aviators now trail the Chihuahuas by four games in the PCL's Pacific Southern division.

The one silver lining? Las Vegas gets a second chance to cut into that deficit this weekend when the division rivals square off in another three-game series in El Paso. And here's why the Aviators and their fans should be encouraged about the team's prospects for exacting some quick revenge in their final three meetings of the season against El Paso: While the Chihuahuas have been flat-out dominant on the road this year (37-17), they've been the definition of mediocre at home (25-24). That includes opening the season by losing four of five games to the Aviators, who flexed their muscles to the tune of 49 total runs back in early April.

In fact, much like El Paso, Las Vegas been much better on the road (31-21) than at home (28-24). Most impressively, the Aviators have won or tied 11 of their 13 road series in 2019, including the last five in a row. If they can keep that streak going this weekend, they'll still have the Chihuahuas well within their sights entering the final month of the season.

And if things don't go the Aviators' way this weekend in El Paso? Well, at least they can take solace in knowing they will have seen the last of a Chihuahuas team that swings the bat with the ferocity of a bunch of pit bulls.

GAME NOTES: In all, the Aviators and Chihuahuas combined for 132 runs and 50 home runs in their eight meetings at Las Vegas Ballpark. ... El Paso scored in six of the first seven innings Thursday, building leads of 4-0, 7-4 and 13-5. ... Besides Joseph, Jorge Mateo (2-for-5, 2-run HR) and Sheldon Neuse (2-for-5) had multiple hits for the Aviators. In fact, Neuse had two hits in all three games of the series, going 6-for-14 with a homer, five RBI and two runs. In his last eight games against El Paso (all at home), the Aviators' third baseman is 13-for-36 (.361) with four homers, 13 RBI and six runs. ... Las Vegas' Nick Martini singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to seven games, matching a season high. He's 9-for-25 during the streak. ... Aviators right-hander Tanner Anderson, who was optioned from the Oakland A's on Wednesday, started Thursday and yielded six runs on 10 hits and two walks in four innings. With the loss, Anderson (6-5) fell to 0-2 with a 12.55 ERA in three starts against El Paso, allowing 22 runs (20 earned) on 34 hits (eight home runs) with eight walks and three strikeouts in just 14 1/3 innings. ... Dietrich Enns (10-6) picked up the victory for the Chihuahuas, yielding five runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. ... El Paso's Vosler singled in the first, doubled in the third, tripled in the sixth and homered in the seventh for his natural cycle.

BOLT TO THE IL: One day after injuring his left thumb while diving for a fly ball, Aviators outfielder Skye Bolt was played on the 10-day injured list. The good news is Bolt didn't suffer a fracture or any ligament damage, but the pain from the injury was significant enough to necessitate to a trip the IL. The Aviators replaced Bolt on the active roster with Anderson.

ATTENDANCE UPDATE: Thursday's crowd of 10,766 marked the 36th sellout in 52 games at Las Vegas Ballpark and the 18th time more than 10,000 fans passed through the turnstiles. The season-long attendance now stands at 485,897, for an average of 9,344. Both figures continue to lead all of Triple-A baseball.

ON DECK: The Aviators are scheduled to send three straight right-handers to the mound against the Chihuahuas at Southwest University Ballpark in El Paso. Brian Howard, who was promoted from Double-A Midland (Texas) to Las Vegas this week, will make his Triple-A debut Friday and oppose fellow right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 12.38 ERA).

On Saturday, Parker Dunshee (2-4, 6.49) will take on El Paso southpaw Jerry Keel (6-6, 7.50), while Aviators ace Paul Blackburn (7-3, 4.88) is set to close out the series against fellow right-hander Bryan Mitchell (0-2, 15.00). First pitch on Friday and Saturday is at 6:05 p.m. PDT, while Sunday's series finale is at 5:05 p.m. PDT.

Catch every Aviators game throughout the season on NBC Sports Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter @AviatorsLV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.