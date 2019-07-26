Round Rock Wins Offensive Explosion at Principal Park

July 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Derek Fisher struck a two-run home run in the first inning to set the tone as Iowa (57-48) and Round Rock (60-44) combined for 18 runs on 25 hits. After a back-and-forth battle, the Express came away with a 10-8 victory, Friday at Principal Park.

Round Rock built a 3-2 lead after two, before a Phillip Evans home run tied the contest and a Donnie Dewees RBI single gave Iowa its first lead of the night in the third. The offensive flare continued as Dixon Machado made it a 5-3 game with a home run in the fourth.

The Express responded with six unanswered runs between the fifth and the sixth frames to take a resounding 9-5 edge. Jack Mayfield drove in three with a pair of doubles during the stretch, and Taylor Jones claimed two RBI with a home run.

Iowa sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth and rallied for three to pull within a run, but the Express were able to keep the effort at bay by plating another in the seventh to solidify the final score.

Colin Rea (L, 11-3) was tagged with nine earned runs in 5.0 innings to set a career high. Duane Underwood Jr. gave up one run through 1.2 innings, before Carl Edwards Jr. and Dakota Mekkes each spun a shutout frame in relief.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With four hits, Dixon Machado tied a career high last matched on Aug. 24, 2014 in Double-A.

- Donnie Dewees went 3-for-4 with three RBI and one walk.

- P.J. Higgins hit his second Triple-A home run.

- Through 19 starts entering tonight, Colin Rea had not allowed more than five earned runs in an outing and had held opponents to three or fewer earned runs 16 times.

The I-Cubs will wear National Wild Turkey Federation camouflage jerseys when they take on Round Rock Saturday at Principal Park. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase via silent auction during the contest. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.