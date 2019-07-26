Game Notes at Fresno

July 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game: Coming off the team's third series sweep of the season; the Aces will turn to righty Joel Payamps in search of their fourth straight win. Payamps enters the contest with an 0-1 record and 3.68 ERA over three starts for Reno this season. He was on the injured list majority of the year with a fracture in his foot. While he was rehabbing, he threw seven games for Double-A Jackson going 3-4 with a 2.88 ERA prior to being brought back up to Triple-A. He has made two starts this season against Fresno. One on April 6 where he earned a loss tossing four innings allowing three runs. On July 19, he earned a no-decision going 5.2 innings while surrendering three runs on nine hits to go with two strikeouts. Fresno will counter with right-hander J.J. Hoover. Hoover earned a win against Reno a week ago on July 20 throwing six innings allowing just one run on four hits and seven strikeouts. This is the last series of 2019 between the Aces and Grizzlies.

YAS: Yasmany Tomas' contract was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to tonight's game. Tomas was awesome at the plate this season for Reno as he launched a Pacific Coast League leading 29 home runs. He compiled a .305 average while with Reno to go with 80 RBIs, 62 runs scored, 23 doubles, and a .603 slugging percentage. It will be the first time Tomas has been back to the big leagues since 2017. His best season for the Diamondbacks came in 2016 when he hit .272 with 31 homers, 83 RBIs, and 72 runs scored.

Welcome Back: Ildemaro Vargas rejoined the Aces lineup last night vs. Tacoma. It was the first game in an Aces uniform for Vargas since May 19. The Reno hit king had recorded 402 hits with the Aces entering yesterday's contest. Vargas went 2-for-4 with a run scored to improve his hit record to 404. Vargas has appeared in 70 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season going 44-for-169 (.260) with seven doubles and five home runs.

Ginkel: Entering Thursday's game, Kevin Ginkel had struck out the side in four consecutive outings. Yesterday, Ginkel earned the save by striking out two and getting one ground out breaking the streak. Prior to the ground out, he recorded 14 straight outs by way of the K.

Series Sweeps: With the win over Tacoma last night, it marked the third sweep of the season for the Reno Aces. The first sweep came on June 4-6 when the Aces took three from Nashville. The second sweep came in Salt Lake on June 25-28 when the club took four games in a row from the Bees.

On this Day in Baseball History (2015): Randy Johnson was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The "Big Unit" threw 22 seasons for six teams but primarily with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. Johnson's 303 victories are fifth-most by a lefty in MLB history. His 4,875 strikeouts are second all-time, only behind Nolan Ryan but the most by a left-hander. He won the Cy Young five times, was a 10-time All-Star and a WS Champ with the D-backs in 2001.

