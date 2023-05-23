Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 23-28 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 23-28 homestand. Memphis hosts the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, May 23 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, May 24 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 12:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:00a.m. CDT.

Thursday, May 25 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.

Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Redbirds Bucket Hat.

Friday, May 26 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT.

All-You-Can-Eat: BBQ nachos or sliders with pulled chicken and pulled pork, tortilla chips, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, salad with ranch dressing, hot dogs, soda, & water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Paper Products Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans will receive an exit voucher to collect White Cloud products, including paper towels and toilet paper, as they leave the stadium presented by KTG USA.

Saturday, May 27 - Memphis vs Norfolk- 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Show. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

Beach Towell Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans to enter the gates will receive a Redbirds beach towel, presented by Prairie Farms.

Splash Zone: Get ready for the SPLASH ZONE! Tickets will be in sections 114 and 116 where fans can expect to get splashed with water guns and thrown wet souvenir t-shirts.

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout: Hamburgers & hot dogs with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles & cheese, pasta salad, chips, cookies, soda & water. Cookout will be served in right field at the Terminix Terrace. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Sunday, May 28 - Memphis vs Norfolk - 6:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game. This Sunday's game is special, as kids can run the bases under the lights, just like the pros!

Splash Zone: Get ready for the SPLASH ZONE! Tickets will be in sections 114 and 116 where fans can expect to get splashed with water guns and thrown wet souvenir t-shirts.

Memorial Day Weekend Cookout: BBQ sandwiches & hot dogs with coleslaw, chips, cookies, soda & water. Cookout will be served in right field at the Terminix Terrace. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

