Four-Run First Inning Powers IronPigs to Series Opening Victory over Bisons

May 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - After falling behind 2-0 just a half-inning in, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-23) rebounded with a four-run bottom of the first inning en route to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Bisons (22-24) on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Rafael Lantigua began the game with a base hit for Buffalo and then worked a walk. After a flyout advanced both runners, Spencer Horowitz drove both in with a base hit.

The IronPigs answered in kind as Jake Cave led off the bottom of the first with a walk and Simon Muzziotti then doubled. Drew Ellis then doubled them both home to tie the game. After a groundout, Jordan Qsar demolished a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, to make it 4-2 IronPigs.

Buffalo got a run back in the top of the third on another Horowitz RBI single, but the IronPigs answered right back again with a solo homer from Weston Wilson, his 12th of the year, in the bottom of the third.

Jake Cave blasted a solo homer leading off the seventh, his fifth of the year, to extend the IronPigs lead to 6-3, the final by which they would win.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-2) picked up the win for the IronPigs, firing five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out two.

Luke Bard (2-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing four runs in one inning on three hits and a walk.

Luis Ortiz (S, 2) converted the save for the IronPigs, allowing just a walk in a scoreless ninth.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Wednesday, May 24, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.