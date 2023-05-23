Sounds Announce Three Game Time Changes

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a pair of game time changes at First Horizon Park and a road game at Charlotte in the month of September.

Nashville's series finale against the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday, September 10 is now a 2:05 p.m. (CDT) start.

Additionally, Nashville's regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday, September 24 is now a 12:05 p.m. (CDT) start.

Nashville's series finale against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field on Sunday, September 17 is now a 4:05 p.m. (CDT) start (was previously listed as to be determined).

