Bisons Drop First Game of Series to Lehigh Valley 6-3 on Tuesday

May 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - Spencer Horwitz led the way offensively for the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday morning, but it was not enough in their 6-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. Horwitz drove in all three Bisons runs to increase his season total to 27 RBIs.

The Bisons struck first, getting to Lehigh Valley starter Cristopher Sanchez for a pair of runs in the top of the opening inning. Horwitz's first hit of the day was a two-run single that scored Rafael Lantigua and Tyler Heineman for a 2-0 lead. Three of the first four batters reached base to start the game.

The IronPigs were able to answer back with four runs in the bottom of the first and enjoy a 4-2 lead through an inning. Drew Ellis' two-run double that scored Jake Cave and Simon Muzziotti after the first two batters reached against Luke Bard. The four-run frame was capped by a Jordan Qsar two-run home run.

However, Sanchez would survive through five innings of work, allowing six hits to Buffalo and three runs. The final run coming once again off the bat of Hortwitz. The Herd first baseman's third RBI of the day scored Davis Schneider and trimmed the team's deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third.

Weston Wilson belted his 12th homer of the season that extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-3 through three. The solo home run was able to sneak over the wall just to the right of center field off of Kyle Johnston.

The Bisons used six pitchers in the loss, including back-to-back scoreless innings by Yosver Zulueta and Jackson Rees. Junior Fernandez worked the final 1.2 innings without allowing a hit to Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs final run came thanks to a Jake Cave solo homer off of Brandon Eisert in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring 6-3.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for game two of their six-game series on Wednesday evening. McSherrytown, PA native Casey Lawrence will start for Buffalo against lefty Michael Plassmeyer starting at 6:45 p.m.

