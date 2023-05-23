Redbirds Open Series with Tides with Extra-Inning Loss
May 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 13-12 loss to the Norfolk Tides in the series opener on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
Top prospect Jordan Walker continued his hot stretch on Tuesday night. The right fielder went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a walk a day after his 21st birthday. The three-hit night is Walker's second at Triple-A.
First baseman Luken Baker and catcher Ivan Herrera also put in huge nights. Baker drove in four runs, bringing his season total to 41 in a 3-for-5 effort with a walk. Herrera extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-for-5 game, including a two-run home run in the first inning.
Zack Thompson made his fourth start with the Redbirds this season. The left-handed pitcher lasted 2.1 innings, allowed six runs on five hits, walked four and struck out five.
The Redbirds (25-21) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, May 23 to continue a 12-game homestand at 12:05p.m. CDT.
