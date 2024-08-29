#RedbandRally Leads Indians to 9-5 Win Over T-C

August 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians used a four-run #RedbandRally in the eighth inning to overcome a pesky Dust Devils squad, 9-5, in front of 3,736 fans at Avista Stadium for Halloween & Less Likes More Love Night presented by Silverwood Theme Park & Snapchat.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dyan Jorge had one of his best nights of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk, double, stolen base, two runs scored, and three RBIs. The 21-year-old leads the Northwest League with 78 runs scored while also ranking among the circuit's top five in hits (119) and stolen bases (32).

Jose Cordova had two hits and an RBI while Andy Perez, Bryant Betancourt, and GJ Hill all drove in a run in the win.

Sam Weatherly tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to close to pick up the win for Spokane.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-12), Redband (11-4), OFT (4-4), Cafecitos (2-1), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (34-19), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, August 29th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Keythel Key (4-8, 5.57) vs. Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-6, 4.88)

Promotion - Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel: Who's ready to eat and make some money?! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH and other prizes, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel. $2,000 will be up for grabs! Plus, kids can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

