Hops' Pitching Staff Allows Ten Earned Runs in Loss to Canadians

August 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR)-For the second game of the series, the Vancouver Canadians and Hillsboro Hops met at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Canadians started off hot and kept it that way, with the Hops never gaining a lead. Vancouver won 10-5. Although the loss was a tough one, a highlight of the game came when Gavin Conticello hit a triple to become the all-time lead in triples hit by a Hops player

The Canadians took advantage of a shaky first inning from Jacob Steinmetz. A single and two home runs in the innings gave Vancouver a 4-0 lead to start the game.

Hillsboro started digging into Vancouver's lead, scoring three in the bottom half of the inning. Tommy Troy started the inning with a walk, and Junior Franco singled to put two runners on. Gino Groover continued his hot streak, homering to score three runs.

Steinmetz retired three straight batters in the second but allowed a run in the third after giving up a single and a double.

Gavin Conticello hit a two-out triple to take the lead for the most triples hit by a Hops player in a single season with seven.

A lead-off triple from Vancouver batter Jackson Hornung scored after Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single to make it a 6-3 game. That run ended Jacob Steinmetiz's day. He allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and two walks. Alec Baker came in as a replacement.

Juaron Watts-Brown exited the game after five innings. He allowed three earned runs and struck out six. Alex Amafi took over in the sixth.

Vancouver scored another run in the seventh, stringing together two base hits to make it 7-3.

For the Canadians, Amalfi struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh. Matthew Linskey took over the ball in the top of the eighth for the Hops. Baker pitched 2.2 innings, only allowing two hits and striking out two. Linskey allowed one hit in the eighth, and Gavin Logan threw a runner out to end the top half of the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth Gavin Conticello hit a double to start the inning. A two-out RBI single from Jose Fernandez drove Conticello in to make it a 7-4 game. Amafi was replaced by Kai Peterson after allowing the run. Amafi pitched 2.2 innings, striking out six Hops' batters and giving up one earned run.

Linsksey faced Jackson Hornung, hitting him with a pitch as Hornung was a homer away from the cycle. A double from Peyton Williams put runners in scoring position, and Je'Von Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly made it an 8-4 lead for Vancouver. Carlos Rey took over on the bump with two outs. Two more runs scored in the disastrous inning, allowing the Canadians to make it 10-4. Linskey gave up three earned runs in 1.2 innings.

Gavin Logan hit a triple with one out in the bottom half of the ninth. Junior Franco hits a line drive caught by the second basemen for the second. Conticello hit an infield single to score Logan and make it a 10-5 game. Gino Groover struck out to end the game.

The Hops and Canadians will meet tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark for game three of the series. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

