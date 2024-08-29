C's Score Early, Often in 10-5 Win

August 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A four-run opening frame was the first of five innings where the Canadians scored in their 10-5 win over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Wednesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Two homers provided the early fireworks. Jace Bohrofen singled before Peyton Williams clubbed his 11th homer of the season then Je'Von Ward walked later in the inning to set up Jay Harry's two-out, two-run shot to make it 4-0.

Staked to an early lead, #20 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown (W, 1-5) overcame a three-run first inning where he surrendered a three-run blast to Gino Groover and shut down the Hops for the rest of his outing. The right-hander went five complete, scattered four total hits and struck out six en route to the first win of his High-A career.

With their lead sliced to one, the C's went back to work with a run in the third on a Nick Goodwin RBI double then added another in the fifth after Jackson Hornung tripled and Ward brought him in with a base hit.

Hornung added another extra base knock in the seventh with his 22nd double of the year then scored when Goodwin cashed in with a run-scoring hit.

The Hops got a run in the eighth against reliever Alex Amalfi (H, 3), but the right-hander was otherwise excellent over 2.2 innings of relief.

Three runs in the ninth put the game away. After a hit by pitch, a Williams double and an intentional walk loaded the bases, Goodwin lifted a sacrifice fly that brought home the eighth run of the night. Harry followed with a two-run double to give him four RBI in the game and put Vancouver ahead 10-4.

Kai Peterson (S, 2) got the last out of the eighth and worked around a run on two hits in the ninth to secure a 10-5 victory.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the C's go back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.