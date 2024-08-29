Final Homestand of the Season

August 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

After five great months of affordable, family fun, your Dust Devils will wrap up the 2024 season next week with six games right here at Gesa Stadium! Don't miss your final chance to catch the '24 Dust Devils in action. All remaining games begin at 6:30pm with gates opening at 5:30.

Tuesday, September 3rd

Bark in the Park

Coca-Cola Tuesday

Tuesday night we celebrate the dog days of summer. By popular demand we have brought back Bark in the Park Night right here at Gesa Stadium! Pooches are invited to bring their owners along for a howling good time. We will have water stations in place, along with reserved seating for our guests of honor. Special ticket pricing for people and pups is available RIGHT HERE.

It's also Coca-Cola Tuesday, when we're offering $2.50 21oz Coke soft drinks throughout the ballgame.

Wednesday, September 4th

With football season back in action, we want you to help us support our Washington sports teams. Show up to Wednesday's ballgame with your Seahawks, Cougs, Huskies or any other local team gear and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win some great prizes throughout the night.

Thursday, September 5th

presented by The Pasco Economic Development Project

Thursday evening will see the return of another popular promotion... Thirsty Thursday! Come out and enjoy $3 & $4 12oz draft beers, or $3 21oz Coca-Cola soft drinks all thanks to our friends at The Pasco Economic Development Project.

Friday, September 6th

Family Feast Night

presented by Atomic Dermatology

Rooster Tails Jersey Auction

presented by BNSF Railway

Friday night your Dust Devils will play as the Columbia River Rooster Tails for the final time this season, with a special jersey auction taking place throughout the game presented by BNSF Railway. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to bid on their very own Rooster Tails uniform, game worn by your favorite player.

And every Friday at Gesa Stadium is Family Feast Night, where you and your family can pick up $2 hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, Laffy Taffy, and 12oz Coca-Cola soft drinks all night long, all brought to you by our friends at Atomic Dermatology!

Saturday, September 7th

presented by Cascade Natural Gas

Saturday night, stick around after the action for our fabulous Postgame Fireworks Show! Thanks to Cascade Natural Gas, everyone in attendance will be treated to the best fireworks display the Tri-Cities has to offer.

Sunday, September 8th

presented by CO-Energy

We say goodbye to the 2024 Dust Devils season on Sunday with our Season Finale Postgame Fireworks Show presented by CO-Energy. Help us pack the park and send off the '24 team in style.

Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at the official site: www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

