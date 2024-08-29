Frogs Win Second Straight in Eugene

Eugene, OR: Jared Sundstrom and Michael Arroyo each hit a three run home runs; Ty Cummings turned in five shutout innings, as the Everett AquaSox improved to 4-4 on their current 12-game road trip with a 7-5 win over Eugene Emeralds in front of a crowd of 2,366 at PK Park.

The AquaSox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Arroyo led off the game with a double and later scored from third on a wild pitch.

In the top of the second inning, with two outs and the bases empty, Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Connor Charping delivered back-to-back singles. Arroyo followed by depositing the first pitch from left-hander Dylan Carmouche over the wall in right center for a three-run home run and the AquaSox had a 4-0 advantage.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ty Cummings blanked the Emeralds on four hits and completed five innings. He walked one and struck out eight while throwing just 65 pitches.

Eugene cut the lead in half in the sixth. Everett reliever Tyler Cleveland walked Aeverson Arteaga to start the inning. With one out, Bryce Eldridge, the top prospect in the San Francisco Giants minor league system, launched a tape measure two-run home run high off the batter's eye in dead center to make it 4-2.

The Emeralds tied the game in the eighth. After AquaSox left-handed reliever C.J. Widger (1-0) recorded back-to-back strikeouts he walked Eldridge. Sabin Ceballos followed with a two-run homerun to left, which tied the game at 4-4.

In the top of the ninth with two on and two-out, Jared Sundstrom belted a three-run home run to left off of Emeralds reliever Hunter Dula (1-2) to give the AquaSox a 7-4 lead.

Arroyo finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Charping batted 3-for-4 with a run scored. Juan Burgos allowed one run on three hits in the ninth, but earned his fourth save.

