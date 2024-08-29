Vancouver Canadians Roster Update

August 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release


The following changes have been made to the Vancouver roster:

INF Jamari Baylor activated from the 60-Day IL, wearing #18 INF Adiran Pinto has been activated from the 7-Day IL

