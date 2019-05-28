Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been postponed due to severe weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 29 at 5:05 p.m.

This is the seventh postponement of the season already for the Wings in 2019.

Rochester is scheduled to play three games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before returning home for three games Friday-Sunday against Buffalo.

