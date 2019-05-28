Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
May 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been postponed due to severe weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 29 at 5:05 p.m.
This is the seventh postponement of the season already for the Wings in 2019.
Rochester is scheduled to play three games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before returning home for three games Friday-Sunday against Buffalo.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 28, 2019
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gregorius Joins SWB on MLB Rehab Assignment - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-19) vs. Charlotte Knights (27-21) - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Home this Weekend with Fireworks - Rochester Red Wings
- Chris Mazza Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (20-30) at Durham Bulls (30-19) - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
- Red Wings Home this Weekend with Fireworks
- Holiday Treat: Wings Beat PawSox
- Wings Split with PawSox
- Hustlers, PawSox Suspended Saturday