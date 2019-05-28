Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (28-19) vs. Charlotte Knights (27-21)

May 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Tribe begin a six-game homestand this evening with the opener of a three-game set against Charlotte. Indy has won five of the seven meetings with the Knights this season.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #48 / Home #24: Indianapolis Indians (28-19) vs. Charlotte Knights (27-21)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (3-3, 5.69) vs. LHP Colton Turner (2-2, 5.34)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

YESTERDAY: The Tribe won their fifth straight series with an 8-3 win on Memorial Day in Columbus. Indy trailed 1-0 thru the first three innings before leveling the score in the fourth on a wild pitch uncorked by Cody Anderson, plating Pablo Reyes who had previously doubled. Reyes then put the Tribe on top in the fifth with a two-out, bases-loaded single that scored a pair of runs. The Clippers cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom half on four walks issued by Tribe starter Cam Vieaux, but Indy poured four runs on in the seventh by way of the long ball; Jung Ho Kang (2-run), Reyes (solo) and JB Shuck (solo) each homered in the frame. Vieaux (W, 1-0) lasted five innings and Jake Brentz (H, 2) threw a season-high 3.0 innings in relief, fanning three. Reyes paced the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Kang finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in his first rehab game with the Tribe.

13-3: Since May 9, the Indians have won 13 of their last 16 games. That number of losses since May 9 is tied with the Yankees (14-3) for the fewest by any team in professional baseball. Their 13-3 record (.813) is the best mark in Triple-A, ahead of San Antonio (14-5, .737).

LONG KANG: Kang's two-run shot in the seventh off Chih-Wei Hu cleared the grass berm in left-center field at Huntington Park. The dinger was his fifth of the season; he hit four in 31 games with the Buccos before suffering a left side strain and landing on the 10-day injured list. The blast was his third overall with Indianapolis, the other two coming in 2016 during a rehab assignment. Kang, 32, now has 185 career home runs. He has 40 in the big leagues with Pittsburgh since 2015, six in the minors and 139 from 2006-14 in the Korean Baseball Organization.

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS: After going without back-to-back home runs through their first 44 games, the Indians went deep in consecutive at-bats two times over the final three games in Columbus. Will Craig and Kevin Kramer hit long back-to-back homers in Saturday's loss to the Clippers, and Pablo Reyes and JB Shuck smoked back-to-back solo homers in yesterday's triumph.

PABLO POWER: Pablo Reyes' solo shot in the seventh yesterday was his 10th career home run with the Indians; he hit eight last summer. Reyes entered the four-game series in Columbus with just four hits in 42 at-bats (.095). He proceeded to hit .500 (9-for-18) with one homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored in the series.

AW SHUCKS: JB Shuck has reached base safely in nine of the 10 games he's played in with Indy, recording a .417 average (10-for-24) with one homer, five doubles, two RBI, five walks and two stolen bases. The 31-year-old has not yet taken the mound for Indy in a live game this year, but he's in the transition of becoming a two-way player. Shuck pitched collegiately at Ohio State University while also seeing time at first base and in the outfield.

RBI MACHINE: Will Craig tallied another RBI on a double in yesterday's game, giving him at least one RBI in three straight, six of his last seven and eight of his last 11 games overall. He has 12 RBI in his last 11 contests to push his season total to 37, tied for fourth most in the IL. Craig is hitting .333 (18-for-54) with five homers, four doubles and 13 RBI over his last 14 games dating back to May 11.

ENJOY THE VIEAUX: Left-hander Cam Vieaux earned the win in his Triple-A debut yesterday. He held the Clippers to two runs on three hits in 5.0 innings of work. Vieaux issued a career-high five walks with five punchouts. Overall, Vieaux is now 3-3 with a 2.93 ERA (18er/55.1ip) in 10 starts between Double- and Triple-A.

MEMORIAL DAY MEMORY: The Indians are now 10-11 on Memorial Day in the Victory Field era (1996-present) as they snapped a three-game losing streak on the holiday. Indy is 7-6 on the road on Memorial Day, and it was their first Memorial Day meeting with Columbus.

PITCHING IN MAY: The Indians rank second in the league with a 4.57 ERA on the season, trailing only Gwinnett (4.28). That 4.57 ERA is also fourth best in Triple-A, also behind San Antonio (3.64) and New Orleans (4.03). In May, the Tribe are fourth in the IL with a 4.70 ERA. Indy's staff leads the league this month in saves (12) and fewest walks allowed (65), and they are second in both WHIP (1.33) and GIDP (21). Their May saves converted and walks issued are both top marks in Triple-A.

TOUGH OUT: Kevin Kramer has hit safely in six consecutive games and is batting .342 (25-for-73) with four homers, nine doubles and 19 RBI in May after hitting just .211 (12-for-57) with one homer, five doubles and four RBI in April. His 19 RBI this month is tied for the second-highest monthly total (also: August 2016) of his career, trailing only June 2018 (23).

International League Stories from May 28, 2019

