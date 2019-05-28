Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m.)

May 28, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 48 | Home Game # 22

BUFFALO BISONS (20-26, 4th, -6.0 North) vs. SYRACUSE METS (25-24, 3rd, -2.5 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (1-2, 6.60) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (3-2, 3.75)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons start their three-game series against the Syracuse Mets. This will be the first time that the Mets come to Buffalo. Sean Reid-Foley will go up against fellow righty Chris Flexen as the Bisons try to get back in the win column for this brief homestand. Buffalo will then head to Rochester on Friday.

Last Game: BUF 0, LHV 5

The Bisons were shutout yesterday in Lehigh Valley, as the IronPigs scored five runs off of 10 hits. RHP Tom Eshelman was lights-out against the Bisons pitching seven innings and allowing only four hits. Eshelman also collected seven strikeouts on the day. Buffalo only managed to get five hits and the team went down on strikes ten times during the game.

Syracuse Mets (1-3)

The Mets took the lone series from the Bisons earlier this season, 3-1. Buffalo aims to hand Syracuse their fourth series loss in a row of the 2019 season. With the Mets coming to the Nickel City for the first this year, the Herd looks to take a game-one win.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley picked up his first win of the year in his last start against the Rochester Red Wings.He threw eight innings, allowing only two runs off four hits and striking out eight. He looks to follow up his strong performance tonight and bring his record to .500.

Richard Ureña

Shortstop Richard Ureña, finished 1-4 yesterday with a single in the top of the second inning. He followed up his hit by stealing 2B, earning his first stolen base on the year with Buffalo..

William Ouellette

William Ouellette was the lone Bisons pitcher who did not allow a run during his two innings pitched as well as striking out three.

After his outting in Lehigh Valley, that brings his season ERA to 1.80 in 5.0 IP.

Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez was the only Buffalo batter to reach base safely twice with a single in the first and a walk in the fourth. This performance brought his hit streak up to eight games where he is batting 11-34 (.324).

Anthony Alford

Outfielder Anthony Alford extended his hitting streak to four straigt games with an eighth inning single in the Herd's loss at Lehigh Valley yesterday.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-33) dropped game one of their three game series in Tampa Bay. Home runs by Jonathan Davis and Freddy Galvis were not enough to offset the five hittless innings pitched by Yonny Chirinos. RHP Jacob Waguespack came in relief for 4.0 IP while allowing two runs off three hits in his first Major League apearance. The Jays enter tonight's game, at 7:10 p.m., looking to even the series with their division rivals.

