Red Wings Home this Weekend with Fireworks

May 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings return to Rochester for a three-game weekend set against thruway rival Buffalo on Friday, May 31. The upcoming homestand features two fireworks shows, a Bucky Dent autograph appearance, MILO the Bat Dog and an appearance from Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol!

Tickets for all 70 Red Wings home games can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464) or at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 9-5 Monday-Friday and 10-2 on Saturdays.

FRIDAY, MAY 31 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) Gates open at 5:30

FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks show presented by Flower City Printing.

DUNKIN' MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 adults (18+) will receive a Dunkin' gift card with a mystery amount on it.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) Gates open at 5:30

BUCKY DENT AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE - The thee-time All-Star, two-time World Series champ and 1978 World Series MVP will sign autographs from 6-6:40 pm and again from 7:15-8 pm courtesy of High Falls Advisors.

MILO, THE BAT DOG - Watch this very, very good boy Milo fetch bats presented by Off Leash K9 Training.

FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for a post-game fireworks show presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SPORTS CARD AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW - Presented by Collectorfest Monthly

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 (1:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) Gates open at 12:00

CHASE AND MARSHALL PAW PATROL APPEARANCE - No additional ticket is necessary. Chase and Marshall will be on the concourse and wandering the ballpark for all fans to get a photo with.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

RED WINGS THROWBACK JERSEY AUCTION - The Wings will wear their 1937-45 home replica jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off using the LiveSource mobile app. All proceeds benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester.

