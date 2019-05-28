Indians Ruffed up by Knights in Series Opener

May 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - With 200-plus dogs in attendance on Indy's second of five Bark in the Park Nights at Victory Field, the furry friends walked away with tails between their legs as the Indians dropped a 9-4 decision to Charlotte on Tuesday night. Pablo Reyes and Will Craig homered for the Tribe in the defeat.

Eduardo Vera (L, 3-4) tied a career high in earned runs allowed with seven in his 4.1 innings pitched. He gave up nine hits with only two strikeouts in his first start against the Knights. Sean Keselica and Michael Feliz pitched in relief, with Feliz allowing only one run to give the Tribe offense a chance.

In their final two games of the recent road trip, the Tribe never trailed by more than one run, but in returning home the Knights changed that quickly. In the top of the second inning, nine-hitter Ryan Goins smoked a two-out double to the center field wall to score two runs. Moments later, a two-out throwing error by Reyes at shortstop extended the inning and allowed Goins to score from second to make it 3-0.

The Tribe (28-20) came within one in the third. With Jason Martin on first base, Reyes shot a line drive into the left field corner for his second home run in as many days, but the Knights jumped ahead again, 4-2, on a home run of their own by Paulo Orlando in the fourth. Charlotte's bats lit up again in the fifth inning, sparking for four runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly to bury Indy even more, 8-2.

Charlotte (28-21) gave up just its third hit of the game in the bottom of the seventh, a towering Craig home run over the left field foul pole. Indy tacked on another run in the eighth when Christian Kelley came around to score on Ke'Bryan Hayes' International League leading 19th double. The Knights capped off the night with their second and the game's fourth home run - a solo shot by Daniel Palka in the ninth.

Colton Turner (W, 3-2) held the Tribe to three runs over 6.2 innings, scattering five hits and one walk with six punchouts.

The Indians and Knights face off again Wednesday night in another 7:05 p.m. ET start at Victory Field. Right-hander Dario Agrazal (2-1, 2.59) will square off against righty Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.38).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.