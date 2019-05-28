Chris Mazza Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Syracuse Mets right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza was named International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 20-26 in an announcement from the league office. Mazza has split time between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton this year. The 29-year-old's start on Friday was his best of the year. Mazza allowed just one run and three hits in seven innings with one walk and six strikeouts against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

"This is definitely an honor," Mazza said. "Any time you get rewarded for doing a good job is always nice. I want to also give credit to the team and their defense. René Rivera called a great game behind the plate, David Thompson made some nice plays at first base that changed the game, and the defense as a whole was solid."

"Mazza did an excellent job coming up from Double-A to give us seven quality innings and put our team in a position to win the game," said Syracuse Mets manager Tony DeFrancesco.

This is the second time in Mazza's professional career that he has won a weekly league award. Mazza was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week on September 3, 2018 when he was with the Arkansas Travelers.

Mazza is the first Syracuse Mets player to be recognized for a weekly award by the league this season.

