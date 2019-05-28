Rochester Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

May 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA. - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings was postponed to impending severe inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Wings will play two seven inning games on Wednesday, May 29, beginning at 5:05 p.m.

A tornado watch was placed in effect at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to run through 10 p.m. and was elevated to a tornado warning from 6:08 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. In addition, there was a severe thunderstorm warning in effect through 7:15 p.m.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The RailRiders are slated to start Brody Koerner and Daniel Camarena against the Red Wings' Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

26-20

