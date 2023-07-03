Red, White & Boom 2023 Cancelled.

Due to forecasted severe storms, Red White and Boom has been cancelled and will not be made up.

Individuals who purchased General Admission Tickets for $10, $12, or $15 will be credited to their account vouchers for Reserve Box tickets (valued at $17) for any 2023 IronBirds regular season game.

Individuals who purchased Club Level Tickets will be credited for Premium Box tickets (valued at $22) for any 2023 IronBirds regular season game and will be able to pick up $5 per ticket in IronBucks (stadium cash) for use at concessions stands.

We will reopen at 10AM on Wednesday, July 5th for questions at (410 297-9292.

