Freeman Walks It off Again in Extras

Hickory, NC - Over 4,200 fans packed the Frans on Sunday evening to watch the 'Dads win on a walk-off by Cody Freeman for the second straight nine and tie their franchise-record winning streak of 12 games.

The Crawdads struck first, taking a 1-0 lead after one. Alejandro Osuna walked and slid hard into third as Keyber Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error by the shortstop. Maximo Acosta grounded out to short, scoring Osuna.

Greensboro got two across off Crawdads starting pitcher Mitch Bratt in the second inning.

Yosy Galan tied the game at two in the second inning with his first Crawdads homerun.

Greensboro retook the lead with one in the third and two in the fourth.

Pitching for both teams settled in, cruising through the next few innings. The Crawdads bats broke out in the bottom of the eighth with three runs. Singles by Acosta and Tucker Mitchell set things up for Cody Freeman to deliver a two-run base hit. Yosy Galan drilled a double to left field to tie the game.

After a scoreless ninth, the game went into extras.

Greensboro got their designated runner in across in the tenth.

The Crawdads matched the run as Frainyer Chavez sacrifice bunted Cody Freeman to third and Yosy Galan grounded out to second base.

The pattern repeated in the eleventh, with both teams scoring. Daniel Mateo started at second base and was sacrificed over by on a bunt by Jayce Easley. The throw went to third with Mateo easily sliding in, allowing Easley to reach. Geisel Cepeda grounded into a double play, but Mateo came home to extend the game.

Yohanse Morel kept the Grasshoppers off the board in the twelfth. Rodriguez started the inning at second and took third on a ground out by Acosta. Tucker Mitchell was intentionally walked to try to set up a double play. Cody Freeman hit a ground ball to third that the fielder bobbled, and Rodriguez dashed home and scored the winning run.

The Crawdads will hit the road for the week in Winston-Salem and will return on Friday, July 14th.

