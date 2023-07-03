HVR Game Notes - July 3, 2023

July 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades







Hudson Valley Renegades (41-33, 2-6) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (33-39, 4-4)

RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 2.49) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-5, 5.56)

| Game 75 | Home Game 39 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | July 3, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HOME SWEET HOME:The Hudson Valley Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their first full series of the second half. It's the third head-to-head matchup this season, with Hudson Valley capturing the first two series. This week marks the final time Wilmington will play in Hudson Valley in the regular season. The Renegades make two trips to "The First State" in August.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades walked off the Wilmington Blue Rocks for the second time this year, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. In the ninth with the game tied at five, Spencer Jones scored on a wild pitch to win the game for the Renegades. Juan Carela punched out nine in 4.2 frames while Jack Neely struck out the final seven batters of the game to help secure a victory. Rafael Flores and Jones paced the offense with two hits each, while Ben Cowles plated two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies.

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for the entire season until his start on Monday. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (6) & IP (72.1), fourth in strikeouts (86), ERA (2.64), & WHIP (1.08), and seventh in AVG (.213) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, his ERA ranks first while his six wins are tied for the most with Clayton Beeter (SWB---AAA). His 86 strikeouts are the third-most in the system, only trailing 2023 Renegade Chase Hampton (SOM--AA) and current teammate Juan Carela.

SEE YOU IN SEATTLE SPENCER:On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Renegades OF Spencer Jones was selected to represent the American League team in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Jones becomes the 21st Renegades player all-time selected to play in the prestigious mid-summer Minor League showcase, and is poised to be the first-ever active Renegades player to appear in the game. In 2022, Renegades alumni Anthony Volpe, Ken Waldichuk and Jasson Dominguez all played in the Futures Game.

ANOTHER PITCHING CROWN: On Monday, Renegades RHP Tyrone Yulie was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. The right-handed starter tossed a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing no hits and striking out seven in a first-half SAL North division-clinching win last Tuesday against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Yulie became the fourth Renegades player this season to win a weekly award, and the third to win Pitcher of the Week joining Juan Carela and Drew Thorpe. Aaron Palensky won the lone Player of the Week honor.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gómez finished the month of June as one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 19 games, the Renegades catcher slashed .344/.420/.525 with five doubles, two HRs, 6 RBI, and 10 runs. His .344 average was the second-highest among qualified hitters in High-A. He's also currently riding a 13-game on-base streak.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 1.75 ERA (144.0 IP, 75 H, 35 R, 28 ER, 71 BB, 192 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (192) and WHIP (1.01), while the 144.0 innings are good for fourth place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 22 one-run games this season and they own an 9-13 record (.409) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO: The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff finished the month of June with the lowest ERA in MiLB at 2.16. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) finished a distant second at 2.43. The 'Gades also held the second-highest mark in strikeouts, punching out 287 batters in 220.2 innings. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sat fifth, with 272 K's in 229.0 innings and the Tampa Tarpons (NYY--A) struck out 254 batters, good for 16th.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday against Wilmington, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 122 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on Sunday, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 862 batters compared to 856 for Hudson Valley this year. On Sunday, the Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they also recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

HAPPY MONDAY:Monday night's contest against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park marks the lone contest that the Renegades will play on a Monday this season. Hudson Valley defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones last year on July 3rd 6-2 and then won at Jersey Shore on the 4th, 8-0.

