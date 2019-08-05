Recap: Double Plays Haunt Tourists in 4-2 Loss
August 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists dropped the third game of their series versus the Lakewood BlueClaws on Monday night by a score of 4-2. Despite great performances from Kyle Datres, who went 3-for-4 and Daniel Montano, who went 2-for-4 with one run, it wasn't enough for the Tourists to take the series lead.
Coming off of a complete game shutout versus Greensboro on July 25th, Nick Bush pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs with seven strikeouts. The BlueClaws were led by Cole Stobbe who went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI's including Home Runs in the 4th and 8th innings. Lakewood's starting pitcher, Victor Santos, threw five innings and only gave up one earned run on three hits.
The Tourists were plagued by four double plays; the most they have hit into this season. Asheville left six runners on the bases and was 1-for-12 as a team with runners in scoring position; something they will try to change on Tuesday.
The bullpen was a bright spot for the Tourists pitching staff led by Alexander Martinez and PJ Poulin. The duo only gave up one earned run in three innings. Lakewood's bullpen pitched exceptional as well. Their relievers, led by Francisco Morales and Mark Potter, allowed one earned run in four innings.
The Tourists look to even up the series on Tuesday night at 7:05. It is the final game of their series versus Lakewood. Asheville is 4-2 during this current homestand and will attempt to finish it strong with Jake Bird scheduled to take the mound in the finale.
