Nevarez Notches Career-High Four Hits in 5-2 Win

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Dean Nevarez's four-hit day and Onil Pena's two-run homer lifted the Power to a 5-2 win over the Rome Braves Monday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Rome (21-23, 51-62) started the scoring on the first pitch of the ballgame, as Justin Dean unloaded on a Josias De Los Santos (3-6) fastball with a solo shot to left field. The Braves also led off the second inning with a solo shot, this time from Griffin Benson, and took a 2-0 lead.

De Los Santos settled down and retired the next three batters in the second before he tossed a scoreless third and fourth as well. Nevarez led off the Power half of the frame with a single, and, two pitches later, Pena cracked a two-run homer off Alan Rangel (9-6) to the opposite field that tied the game at two.

In the sixth, the same tandem of Nevarez and Pena got aboard to start the inning and put runners at second and third for Charlie McConnell. The outfielder then sent a dribbler down the first-base line and beat the throw to first for an infield RBI single that gave West Virginia (21-23, 58-56) a 3-2 lead. De Los Santos did not allow another run over the rest of his outing and finished with a quality start in six innings of work and seven strikeouts.

Elias Espino twirled a scoreless seventh in relief of De Los Santos, combining with the starter to set down 14 consecutive batters. The Power added to their lead in the bottom of the stanza on a Bobby Honeyman RBI single that gave him his 29th multi-hit game of the year, and a Nevarez single that scored Honeyman from second. The RBI base-knock by Nevarez tallied a new career-high for the backstop with four hits in the game.

Espino battled through a couple of baserunners in the eighth to finish off his second scoreless frame of relief. Dayeison Arias (S,11) was called upon in the ninth and worked a three-up, three-down inning that closed out the 5-2 win as he collected his 11th save in 12 opportunities. West Virginia's pitching staff retired 20 of the final 22 batters they faced.

