Javier promoted to High-A Florida

ROME, GA - Rome Braves RHP Odalvi Javier has been promoted to High-A Florida from Single-A Rome. In corresponding moves, RHP Ricky DeVito has been promoted to Single-A Rome from R-Danville.

Javier, 22, was 3-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 22 starts for the Rome Braves this season. The right-hander had walked just 45 while striking out 101 in 121.1 innings of work for the Single-A Braves. Javier ranked second among all South Atlantic League arms in innings pitched and tied for third in games started this season. Javier posted his best numbers during the month of July, going 1-2 with a 2.11 ERA in six starts for the Rome club.

DeVito, 20, was an eighth-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in this year's First-Year Player Draft out of Seton Hall University. In 12 starts at Seton Hall this season, DeVito posted a record of 2-5 with a 3.92 ERA. He posted his best numbers during his sophomore season when he went 6-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts en route to claiming 2018 BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year honors. DeVito has posted a 3.15 ERA in eight outings, four starts, since signing with the Braves.

The Rome roster has 25 active players, 1 restricted and 3 injured.

