Fireflies Game Notes: August 5 at Hagerstown (Game 110)

August 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (18-25, 42-67) vs. Hagerstown Suns (20-22, 50-62)

RHP Jose Butto (4-9, 3.78) vs. RHP Tomas Alastre (4-10, 6.19)

Mon., August 5, 2019 - Municipal Stadium (Hagerstown, MD) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 110

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Sunday proved to be the antithesis of Friday's action in Kannapolis. The Fireflies had to complete a suspended game and then play a full nine-inning game on Sunday against Hagerstown, much like what happened two days earlier at Intimidators Stadium. The only difference is, Columbia picked up two wins over the Suns. Columbia scored late runs in each tilt and won by final scores of 6-4 and 3-2. The Fireflies broke ties in the seventh inning or later in both games to propel to victory.

THE BASH BROS.: In the 6-4 win on Sunday, Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio combined for five hits and four RBI. Vientos finished a home run shy of the cycle in that game.

NICE SERIES-CHECK, THAT, ROAD TRIP: Mark Vientos continues a hot road trip. The Mets prospect has hit safely in all five games and is batting .444 (8-for-18) during the trip. He's also collected four extra-base hits and driven in five runs.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: After collecting two hits in Sunday's game, Ronny Mauricio is just three hits shy of breaking the Fireflies single-season hits mark. J.C. Rodriguez smacked 111 hits during the 2016 season. Mauricio's 109 are good for seventh in the South Atlantic League, too.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE: MLB Pipeline has long been the leader in MiLB prospect rankings. It recently re-ranked the Mets' minor-league prospects and Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio is now the top-rated prospect in the Mets system. He's also the 84th-best prospect in all of MiLB.

WILL ANOTHER RECORD FALL?: Maybe two. Vientos has posted a team-best 11 homers and 56 RBI through 97 games. He is on pace to hit 14 home runs and drive in 70 RBI. The 14 homers would set a new club record, while the 70 RBI would tie the franchise mark.

JULY LEADERS: Brian Sharp led the Fireflies with a .281 average in the month of July. Mark Vientos led the way with five home runs and 19 RBI. Allan Winans went 6-for-6 in save chances and posted a 1.93 ERA (10 GP).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Columbia makes its only trip to Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown, Maryland, from Saturday through Tuesday. Municipal Stadium is approximately 500 miles from Segra Park. When it's all said and done, the Fireflies will have logged more than 1,000 miles during the road trip (Columbia to Kannapolis, NC, to Hagerstown and back to Columbia).

South Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2019

