Promo Preview: Llamas, Heroes, and More

August 5, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





The Crawdads annual Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament is set for this Thursday night. The tournament will begin when gates open at 6pm. Registration is $30 for a team of two and includes 2 game tickets and a commemorative shirt for the players. The grand prize is a $200 cash but there are also prizes for second and third place.

Thursday the 'Dads will once again take on the identity of Las Llamas de Hickory and wear their specialty hats and jerseys thanks to Catawba County Partnership for Children and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

It is also US Air Force will be at the Frans and will have an induction ceremony before the game.

Don't forget it's Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

16 oz beer $2

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

First pitch is set for 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm.

Friday at the Frans is Hero Night thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry. Fans who come dressed as their favorite hero can purchase discounted $6 tickets. The Heroic Ventures Heroes will also be in attendance and will have a VIP meet and greet where fans can meet their favorite characters and also enjoy cookies and lemonade. VIP passes are $5 and are available by calling (828) 322-3000. Space is limited so call or stop by the stadium soon!

It is also Goodwill Family Night. Goodwill will have a donation truck set up in front of the stadium and fans who donate items can get a free ticket to the game. Fans that already have their tickets can get a voucher for a future game this season.

The Crawdads will host a MiLB silent auction during the game of items donated from minor and major league teams throughout the country. Bid on signed baseballs, bobbleheads, hats, and more on the concourse. All funds raised will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Following the game, the Crawdads have fireworks presented by the Prysmian Group and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

Were Ross and Rachel really on a break? The fans will decide on Saturday night with Friends Night presented by Kicks 103.3. Eat cheesecake and channel your inner Unagi as part of the game's festivities.

Following the game some of your favorite 'Dads will be signing autographs on the third base line.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

The homestand wraps up with Purr in the Park, a day dedicated to cats, brought to you by WNNC. Fans are welcome to bring in their cats to the game for free, but they mus be on a leash or in a kennel.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church courtesy of PDQ.

The game will start at 5pm and the gates open at 4pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.