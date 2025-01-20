Rebels this Week

Busy Weekend Upcoming

The Red Deer Rebels are gearing up for a busy three-game weekend. They kick things off by visiting the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday (January 24). Then on Saturday, the Rebels host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Peavey Mart Centrium (7 p.m.) followed by a Sunday evening game in Calgary versus the Hitmen at 6 p.m. Ticket packages for all Rebels home games are available at reddeerrebels.com.

Woolly Bully's Birthday Party!

The next Rebels home game is a big one as the most popular mascot in the WHL celebrates another trip around the sun. Yes, it's Woolly Bully's birthday and he's inviting everyone to help him celebrate this Saturday, January 25 at the Peavey Mart Centrium when the Rebels host the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Sockey Day In Red Deer 2025

The Rebels are thrilled to announce the return of "Sockey Day in Red Deer" in partnership with United Way Central Alberta on Monday, February 17 at 2 p.m. at the Peavey Mart Centrium when we take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in our annual Family Day Matinee! This fun family event brings our community together to collect warm socks for individuals and families in need across Central Alberta. Bring socks to the game, or pickup a free pair provided by our community partners at the door and toss them onto the ice during the second intermission. Tossed socks are distributed to individuals and families in need across Central Alberta through incredible partner agencies. Learn more at caunitedway.ca for more details and reddeerrebels.com to get your tickets!

