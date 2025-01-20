January 20 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the Regina Pats at 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 22nd in the first of a three-game home week as Caden Price, Anthony Wilson and Jordan Gustafson will make their home debut for the Hurricanes. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/40ndgCX.

2 for $35: The Hurricanes are offering a 2 for $35.00 deal when they welcome the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, January 24th at 7:00pm before hosting the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm on Saturday, January 25th. Fans can receive a ticket to both games for just $35.00. Purchase today by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328). Buy online here: https://bit.ly/4hoWjPo.

SRI Homes Yager Bombs: SRI Homes has partnered with the Hurricanes for the 'Yager Bombs' campaign, in support of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. The campaign will see SRI Homes donate $250 for each goal and $100 for each assist Brayden Yager records with the 'Canes this year. Find out more on the initiative here: https://bit.ly/3BYpf1F.

Hurricanes Wall of Honour: The Hurricanes will induct Ben Wright and Corey Lyons into the Players Category and Herb Beswick into the Builders Category on Friday, February 7th on Wall of Honour Night when the 'Canes host the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Get your tickets for the special night by online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3C9liqZ.

Wall of Honour Luncheon: The 'Canes will hold a Wall of Honour Luncheon on Friday, February 7th at 11:30am in the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Fans can join for $50+GST for an individual seat or purchase a table of 10 for $450+GST. Contact Tamara or Dylan to purchase a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased until end of day on Tuesday, January 28th.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Flex Packs: It's not too late to catch all the action! Flex Packs are still available for the 2024-2025 regular season with 5, 10, and 18-game options available. Whether you've already been to a few games or are just getting started, these flexible packs let you choose the matchups that fit your schedule! Secure your Flex Pack today by visiting: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6.

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

Home Away From Home: The Hurricanes will end a three-in-three weekend on Sunday at 6:00pm when they visit the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Watch the game at the Official Home Away From Home for your Hurricanes, Brown Socialhouse! Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game on the big screen.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, January 15th - at Tri-City Americans (3-2 OT Win): Lethbridge earned their first victory in Tri- City in over 25-years as they defeated the Americans 3-2 in overtime at the Toyota Center. Logan Wormald scored all three games, including his fourth career overtime winner, to end a 9,167 day stretch between wins in Kennewick. Lethbridge improved to 3-1 this season in overtime.

Friday, January 17th - at Wenatchee Wild (4-2 Win): The 'Canes picked up a 4-2 victory on Friday night over the Wenatchee Wild in their first ever trip to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Leo Braillard scored twice while Brayden Edwards and Logan Wormald added the others. Koen Cleaver made 18-saves in the win.

Saturday, January 18th - at Spokane Chiefs (4-2 Win): The Hurricanes won their seventh-straight game on Saturday when they downed the Spokane Chiefs 4-2 at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena. Jordan Gustafson scored three times while Logan McCutcheon picked up the game-winning goal. Jackson Unger made 28-saves in the victory.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, January 22nd - vs. Regina Pats (7:00pm): The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday for their first home game in 13 days as they welcome the Regina Pats at 7:00pm.

Jordan Gustafson, Caden Price and Anthony Wilson will all make their home debut for the 'Canes in the game. Lethbridge is 1-0-0-0 this season against Regina.

Friday, January 24th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The 'Canes will open a three-in-three weekend on Friday when they welcome the Red Deer Rebel at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. Lethbridge has posted a 4-1-0-0 record in five meetings against Red Deer this season.

Saturday, January 25th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): The Hurricanes end a three-game homestand on Saturday at 6:00pm when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the fifth of eight meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Hitmen - Lethbridge has posted a 1-3-0-0 record in the first four games earning a 4-1 victory at home on December 27th against Calgary.

Sunday, January 26th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (6:00pm): Lethbridge will visit the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday at 6:00pm at Rogers Place in their fifth of eight meetings on the season between the 'Canes and Oil Kings. Lethbridge has posted a 2-2-0-0 record in the first four meetings between the two teams.

