Broncos Come-Back to Beat Blades Sunday

January 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Saskatoon, SK - After being down 2-0 in the first period, the Swift Current Broncos found their way to winning two of three games in their 3-in-3 with a tight 3-2 win in Saskatoon Sunday.

The Blades would get some early looks but Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would stand tall against Evan Gardner in between the pipes but it would be the home-side cashing in first as Tanner Scott would walk-in at 11:19 to open the scoring at 1-0 for Saskatoon. The Blades would get a power play late in the first and add to their lead as Hunter Laing would re-direct the Blades second goal at 15:25. Swift Current would respond at 17:48 when Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) would walk-in and make no mistake beating Evan Gardner to cut Saskatoon's lead to 2-1 heading to the second period line-mates Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) would contribute to Wilke's mark.

Off to the second period, Trae Wilke would answer the bell again at 5:19 from Gould and Dezainde for his 10th of the season. Then Swift Current would take their lead for the first time in the afternoon as Hunter Mayo would blast his 13th of the season past Gardner from Marek Ročák & Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) at 13:31 and the Broncos would carry that very 3-2 lead heading to the third period.

The third period would see Reid Dyck & Evan Gardner go toe-to-toe in net with neither goaltender gave an inch with Dyck coming away with 35 saves putting a stamp on the matinee game with the Blades, securing a 3-2 win and the Broncos first win in Saskatoon in over five seasons.

With the win the Broncos move to the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference and third in the East Division with a record of 22-18-1-1, while the Blades fall to 23-15-2-3.

The Broncos will embark on their longest road-trip of the season as they'll travel to the BC Division and open their road-trip in Victoria against the BC Division leading Royals on Saturday, January 25.

