Giants D-Man Lin Named WHL Rookie of the Week
January 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.
Lin fired off four assists in two games to help the G-Men sweep their latest homestand.
The 16-year-old rattled off his second career three-point game as the Giants thrashed the Tri-City Americans 6-3 on January 17. Lin served up a secondary assist on a tic-tac-toe powerplay goal from Captain Mazden Leslie and minutes later, he surged past an Americans forward to whip a centering pass onto the stick of Brett Olson, who fired home the eventual game-winner. The youngster capped off the night with another helper just 11 seconds into the final frame, setting up Ty Halaburda on a 2-on-1 who scored to make it 5-2 and put the game out of reach.
Lin was named first star of the night with his three-assist effort.
The Richmond, B.C. product continued his streak on January 19 as the Giants closed out a three-game homestand against the Brandon Wheat Kings. With the clock ticking down on the first period, Lin made a quick pass off from the defensive zone to spring Adam Titlbach for a late breakaway goal with less than one second left to play. The tally would stand as the game-winner in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver and marks a 3-0-1-0 run for the Giants.
Lin has three goals and 31 assists for 34 points and a +10 plus-minus in 39 games in his first full WHL season. He set a new record for points by a 16-year-old Giants defenceman after blowing past his childhood idol Bowen Byram's 27-point campaign in 2017-18 and surpassing David Musil's 32-point run in 2009-10.
The 5-foot-11, 171-pound blueliner also sits second in assists and fifth in points among all rookie skaters. Plus he's riding a five-game point streak that has seen him pot a goal and seven assists.
Lin is also one of several rookies, including exceptional status Everett Silvertips star Landon DuPont and three-time WHL Rookie of the Week-winner Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals), who are on pace to break 50 points in their first season - a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Hockey Hall-of-Famer Scott Niedermayer posted 69 points in 1989-1990.
Vancouver drafted the local product with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. Lin appeared in one regular-season game and three playoff matches in the 2023-24 season before making an immediate impact in his 16-year-old season.
Lin is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Vancouver (22-16-5-0) is third in the B.C. Division standings with points in seven of their last 10 games.
The Giants head south of the border to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (14-26-2-1) on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:05 p.m. PST.
2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week
September 23, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
September 30, 2024 : Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
October 15, 2024 : Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors
October 21, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
October 28, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 4, 2024 : Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans
November 11, 2024 : Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks
November 18, 2024 : Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen
November 25, 2024 : Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks
December 2, 2024 : Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 9, 2024 : Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 16, 2024 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
December 23, 2024 : Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos
December 30, 2024 : Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 6, 2025 : Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals
January 13, 2025 : Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers
The Giants next home game is Sunday, January 26 against the Swift Current Broncos at 4 p.m. Vancouver will then host Kamloops on Saturday, February 1 and the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday, February 2.
