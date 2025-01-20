Lightning Prospect Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

January 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a .96 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage and a shutout.

Meneghin got the call for a pair of hotly anticipated matchups against the powerhouse Calgary Hitmen in a Central Division showdown.

The South Surrey, B.C. product steered aside all 20 shots he faced against the Hitmen on the road on January 17. Meneghin held Calgary scoreless on four powerplay opportunities and snapped 2025 NHL Draft eligible Ben Kindel's league-leading 23-game point streak with his second shutout of the season. Meneghin was named first star of the night but didn't have much time to celebrate as the Tabbies made tracks for home to prepare for the rematch.

Meneghin only faced 16 shots in the second meeting, but they were top-tier opportunities. With the game tied 2-2 with less than five minutes left, he managed to corral the puck to get a whistle late and denied Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker with a sliding blocker save. The dramatic tilt went the distance with an eight-round shootout that saw Meneghin stop four shots, including the game-winning paddle stop on Brandon Gorzynski. He snagged second star of the game as the Tiger tallied their sixth straight win.

Meneghin is 10-8-0-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and two shutouts in his fourth WHL season.

He's currently ranked second among all qualified WHL goaltenders in goals-against average and is tied for the second-most clean sheets.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound puckstopper was originally listed by Lethbridge in 2021 and played 91 regular-season matches with the Hurricanes before being acquired in a trade with Medicine Hat at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Meneghin, who was nominated for WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2024, holds a career record of 56-40-7-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts. He was named a WHL Central Division Second Team All-Star in 2023 before getting the upgrade to First Team All-Star in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Lightning drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (27-15-2-0) is 8-1-1-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference.

The Tigers host the Regina Pats (12-24-3-2) on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

